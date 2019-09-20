NATO Completes Multinational Rapid Response Exercise 'Bull Run' in Poland - Statement

A rapid response exercise in Poland this week linked NATO allies Poland, Romania, Croatia, the United States and United Kingdom militaries in a two day drill intended to prepare a response to potential enemies, the US Department of Defense said in a press release on Friday

"The purpose of this exercise is not only to test the interoperability between the US, allies and host nation, but to reinforce that we as a battle group are fully ready and capable to respond to any potential adversaries," the release said.

Exercise "Bull Run" featured NATO's enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland alongside the Polish 15 Mechanized Brigade and US forces in the lead, with the UK forces providing reconnaissance operations, while Croatia and Romania simulated supporting fire elements, the release added.

NATO Forward Presence Battle Group Poland is comprised of military units from the five participating nations, according to the release.