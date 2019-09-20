UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NATO Completes Multinational Rapid Response Exercise 'Bull Run' In Poland - Statement

Faizan Hashmi 2 days ago Fri 20th September 2019 | 11:59 PM

NATO Completes Multinational Rapid Response Exercise 'Bull Run' in Poland - Statement

A rapid response exercise in Poland this week linked NATO allies Poland, Romania, Croatia, the United States and United Kingdom militaries in a two day drill intended to prepare a response to potential enemies, the US Department of Defense said in a press release on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2019) A rapid response exercise in Poland this week linked NATO allies Poland, Romania, Croatia, the United States and United Kingdom militaries in a two day drill intended to prepare a response to potential enemies, the US Department of Defense said in a press release on Friday.

"The purpose of this exercise is not only to test the interoperability between the US, allies and host nation, but to reinforce that we as a battle group are fully ready and capable to respond to any potential adversaries," the release said.

Exercise "Bull Run" featured NATO's enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland alongside the Polish 15 Mechanized Brigade and US forces in the lead, with the UK forces providing reconnaissance operations, while Croatia and Romania simulated supporting fire elements, the release added.

NATO Forward Presence Battle Group Poland is comprised of military units from the five participating nations, according to the release.

Related Topics

UK NATO Fire Lead United Kingdom Poland Romania United States Croatia From

Recent Stories

MoFAIC receives credentials of North Macedonian Am ..

28 minutes ago

UAE provides 10 pumps to Aden Water Corporation

43 minutes ago

UAE provides aid to survivors of Houthi shelling i ..

43 minutes ago

Minister of Climate Change announces &quot;#ITAffe ..

43 minutes ago

EMAC, DMCA &amp; BIMCO to participate in second Du ..

58 minutes ago

82.4pc surge in Abu Dhabi Ports’ container volum ..

58 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.