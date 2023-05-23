Judging by the arms supplies to Kiev, NATO is not serious about the possibility of a nuclear war, and this is a mistake no one knows the point of no return, and the responsibility for the consequences will be on the alliance, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday

VIENTIANE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) Judging by the arms supplies to Kiev, NATO is not serious about the possibility of a nuclear war, and this is a mistake no one knows the point of no return, and the responsibility for the consequences will be on the alliance, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday.

"Otherwise, NATO would not have supplied such dangerous weapons to the Ukrainian regime. So, apparently, they believe that a nuclear conflict, or a nuclear apocalypse, is impossible, because it is never possible," Medvedev told the RT broadcaster.

Events can go according to a completely unpredictable scenario, and the responsibility for the consequences will be on the alliance, Medvedev concluded.