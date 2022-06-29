UrduPoint.com

NATO Leaders Denounce Russia's 'appalling Cruelty' In Ukraine

Muhammad Irfan Published June 29, 2022 | 11:03 PM

NATO leaders denounce Russia's 'appalling cruelty' in Ukraine

NATO leaders on Wednesday decried Russia's brutal aggression in Ukraine and pledged more support for Kyiv as it faces the onslaught from Moscow

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :NATO leaders on Wednesday decried Russia's brutal aggression in Ukraine and pledged more support for Kyiv as it faces the onslaught from Moscow.

"Russia's appalling cruelty has caused immense human suffering and massive displacements, disproportionately affecting women and children" a declaration from a summit in Madrid said.

NATO leaders have funnelled billions of Dollars of arms to Ukraine and faced appeals from President Volodymyr Zelensky for more artillery.

Alliance chief Jens Stoltenberg announced a new joint package of non-lethal support including secure communications equipment and anti-drone systems.

The assistance will also extend to training Ukrainian forces to pivot to more modern Western weapons over the longer term.

"Ukraine can count on us for as long as it takes," Stoltenberg said.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Madrid Women From Billion

Recent Stories

Panelists concerned over growing water scarcity

Panelists concerned over growing water scarcity

4 seconds ago
 National Assembly passes 21 supplementary grants w ..

National Assembly passes 21 supplementary grants worth Rs Rs68.685 bln for FY 20 ..

5 seconds ago
 Peace Committee meets to review arrangements for E ..

Peace Committee meets to review arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha, Muharram-ul-Haram

7 seconds ago
 336,000 students to be given IT training under DLP ..

336,000 students to be given IT training under DLP

8 seconds ago
 Police arrested 16 accused, recovered arms

Police arrested 16 accused, recovered arms

3 minutes ago
 DG human rights met with labor minister

DG human rights met with labor minister

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.