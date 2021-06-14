UrduPoint.com
NATO Leaders Welcome Consultations With Biden Ahead Of Summit With Putin - Stoltenberg

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 10:08 PM

The leaders of NATO countries have appreciated consultations with US President Joe Biden before his upcoming meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) The leaders of NATO countries have appreciated consultations with US President Joe Biden before his upcoming meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday.

The Russian and American presidents are scheduled to face each other in Geneva on Wednesday.

"Allies welcomed today's consultations with President Biden ahead of his meeting with President Putin in Geneva," Stoltenberg told a presser after a summit in Brussels.

