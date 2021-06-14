NATO Leaders Welcome Consultations With Biden Ahead of Summit With Putin - Stoltenberg

The leaders of NATO countries have appreciated consultations with US President Joe Biden before his upcoming meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) The leaders of NATO countries have appreciated consultations with US President Joe Biden before his upcoming meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday.

The Russian and American presidents are scheduled to face each other in Geneva on Wednesday.

"Allies welcomed today's consultations with President Biden ahead of his meeting with President Putin in Geneva," Stoltenberg told a presser after a summit in Brussels.