NATO Lost Touch With Reality - Russian Diplomat On UK Plans To Send Uranium Shells To Kiev

Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2023 | 09:26 PM

NATO has completely lost touch with reality, Konstantin Gavrilov, the head of the Russian delegation at the military security and arms control talks in Vienna, told Sputnik, commenting on the UK's decision to send depleted uranium shells to Ukraine

Earlier, UK Minister of State for Defence Annabel Goldie said that along with the provision of Challenger 2 battle tanks to Ukraine, the country would supply ammunition, including armor-piercing shells that contained depleted uranium.

"In an attempt to annoy our country, the aggressive NATO members have completely lost touch with reality.

The Anglo-Saxons have long adopted the principle that 'Everything is allowed against Russia,'" Gavrilov said.

He recalled that on January 25 of this year, the Russian delegation at the plenary meeting of the OSCE security cooperation forum had stated that such heavy systems supplied to Kiev as Leopard 2 tanks, Bradley and Marder infantry fighting vehicles could be armed with piercing armor-piercing shells with uranium cores.

