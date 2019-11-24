UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NATO Not Interested In Getting Into Conflict With Russia Over Ukraine - Trump's Aide

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 24th November 2019 | 04:00 AM

NATO Not Interested in Getting Into Conflict With Russia Over Ukraine - Trump's Aide

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2019) The accession of Ukraine to NATO is currently not on the agenda as the alliance is not interested in getting into conflict with Russia, US president's national security adviser, Robert O'Brien said on Saturday

O'Brien is taking part in the Halifax International Security Forum.

"As for Ukraine and NATO I do not think it is on the agenda right now. Russia is engaged in the active conflict with Ukraine. I do not think it would be appetizing to NATO as a whole to bring Ukraine in right now as a member of NATO ... [and be engaged] in conflict with Russia ... We do not want to be in conflict with Russia, we do not want to be at war with Russia. The whole idea of NATO was to prevent and deter a war against Russia," O'Brien said at a press conference when asked whether NATO should more actively protect Ukraine from Russia's "hostile" behavior.

At the same time, O'Brien reaffirmed that the United States would continue supporting Ukraine in its conflict with Russia.

Moscow has repeatedly said that it is not a party to the intra-Ukrainian conflict.

In February, Ukrainian parliament adopted amendments to the constitution, which enshrines the country's aspirations for EU and NATO membership. At the same time, European Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn previously stated that it was unrealistic to talk about Ukraine's membership of the European Union in the coming years. He advised Kiev to concentrate on implementing the association agreement with the EU.

Ukraine canceled its non-aligned status after a power change in 2014 and confirmed its intention to join NATO. NATO officials have repeatedly said that the country needs to implement a wide range of reforms before pursuing membership in the alliance.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Parliament European Union Halifax Same Kiev Alliance United States February From Agreement

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives French Minister of Arme ..

4 hours ago

East Africa storms kill 39 in Kenya and Tanzania

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives condolences of Brazilia ..

4 hours ago

Oil from spill in Brazil washes up in Rio state

4 hours ago

Ex-President Morales' Children Leave Bolivia for A ..

4 hours ago

Bayern climb to second as Gladbach slip up in Berl ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.