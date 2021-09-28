UrduPoint.com

NATO Secretary General Discusses Afghanistan With Chinese Foreign Minister

NATO said on Monday that Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg met virtually with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi that day to discuss NATO-China relations and to exchange views on current international security challenges, including in Afghanistan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) NATO said on Monday that Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg met virtually with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi that day to discuss NATO-China relations and to exchange views on current international security challenges, including in Afghanistan.

"The Secretary General and the Foreign Minister discussed NATO-China relations and exchanged views on current international security challenges. The Secretary General welcomed the expanding dialogue between NATO and China, and noted the potential for further engagement on common challenges, such as climate change," the statement said.

Stoltenberg called on China to "engage meaningfully in dialogue, confidence-building, and transparency measures regarding its nuclear capabilities and doctrine," adding that transparency and dialogue on arms control would benefit both parties.

The officials also discussed Afghanistan, with Stoltenberg stressing "the importance of a coordinated international approach, including with countries from the region to hold the Taliban (designated terrorist and banned in Russia) accountable for their commitments on countering terrorism and upholding human rights, not least the rights of women."

