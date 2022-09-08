NATO Secretary General, US Secretary of State to Hold Meeting on Friday - Alliance

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will meet US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday, the bloc said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will meet US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday, the bloc said on Thursday.

"On Friday, 9 September 2022, the NATO Secretary General, Mr. Jens Stoltenberg, will receive the Secretary of State of the United States, Mr. Antony J. Blinken, at NATO Headquarters," a statement from the Bloc read.

After the meeting, Stoltenberg and Blinken will hold a joint press conference, the statement added.

Earlier in the day, US media reported that US President Joe Biden will hold talks with his allies, including the leaders of G7, NATO, and EU countries, to discuss the provision of further aid to Ukraine amid ongoing Russia's military operation in the country.

At the same time, Blinken arrived in Kiev on an unannounced visit to notify Ukrainian leadership about the new $1 billion military aid package, which was approved by Biden's administration.