NATO Should Increase Capacity for Emergency Evacuation in Future After Afghan Operation

NATO needs to increase the capacity of member states to conduct large-scale and urgent evacuation operations in the future following the operation in Afghanistan, foreign ministers of the alliance said on Wednesday

The ministers gathered in Riga to discuss the results of the alliance's operation and the lessons they learned from their engagement in Afghanistan.

"NATO should consider how to strengthen its capabilities to conduct short-notice, large-scale evacuation operations in the future," the statement read.

"The assessment makes a number of other recommendations, including on maintaining interoperability with operational partners; considering the political and cultural norms of host nations, as well as their ability to absorb capacity-building and training; and ensuring timely reporting and meaningful consultations," the statement added.