UrduPoint.com

NATO Should Increase Capacity For Emergency Evacuation In Future After Afghan Operation

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 hours ago Wed 01st December 2021 | 04:50 PM

NATO Should Increase Capacity for Emergency Evacuation in Future After Afghan Operation

NATO needs to increase the capacity of member states to conduct large-scale and urgent evacuation operations in the future following the operation in Afghanistan, foreign ministers of the alliance said on Wednesday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) NATO needs to increase the capacity of member states to conduct large-scale and urgent evacuation operations in the future following the operation in Afghanistan, foreign ministers of the alliance said on Wednesday.

The ministers gathered in Riga to discuss the results of the alliance's operation and the lessons they learned from their engagement in Afghanistan.

"NATO should consider how to strengthen its capabilities to conduct short-notice, large-scale evacuation operations in the future," the statement read.

"The assessment makes a number of other recommendations, including on maintaining interoperability with operational partners; considering the political and cultural norms of host nations, as well as their ability to absorb capacity-building and training; and ensuring timely reporting and meaningful consultations," the statement added.

Related Topics

NATO Afghanistan Riga Alliance From

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed visits Egypt Pavilion at Expo 2020 ..

Saif bin Zayed visits Egypt Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

17 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives Grand Imam of Al Azhar

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Grand Imam of Al Azhar

32 minutes ago
 Defense of Russian Opposition Figure Navalny Files ..

Defense of Russian Opposition Figure Navalny Files Cassation Appeal Against Libe ..

37 minutes ago
 Lithuanian Gov't Asks Parliament to Declare Emerge ..

Lithuanian Gov't Asks Parliament to Declare Emergency at Border With Poland - Re ..

37 minutes ago
 Decision on Travel Restrictions Within EU to Be Ma ..

Decision on Travel Restrictions Within EU to Be Made by End of Week - French Gov ..

37 minutes ago
 Saqlain Mushtaq to continue as interim head coach ..

Saqlain Mushtaq to continue as interim head coach of national cricket team

51 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.