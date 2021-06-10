(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) NATO instructors, including those from Canada and the United States, have been training the Ukrainian military for years, and Kiev then applies this knowledge in Donbas, Russia's Permanent Representative to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Alexander Lukashevich said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Ukrainian servicemen have been training in lin with NATO standards for over a year, hundreds of NATO military instructors who visit Ukraine on a rotation basis, 'in raids', are training them.

Instructors from the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Poland, Norway and a whole range of other countries are working at different military bases across the country, starting from the westernmost border in the Lviv region, without even trying to conceal it," Lukashevich said.

"And then servicemen of the Ukrainian armed forces apply the accumulated knowledge and skills in the combat area in Donbas, including with participation of these instructors," Russia's OSCE envoy continued.