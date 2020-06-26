NATO Welcomes US-Russia Arms Control Talks - Stoltenberg

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NATO welcomes the recent US-Russia arms control talks and believes that China should join these negotiations, the alliance chief Jens Stoltenberg said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) NATO welcomes the recent US-Russia arms control talks and believes that China should join these negotiations, the alliance chief Jens Stoltenberg said Friday.

US Special Presidential Envoy for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov held talks on June 22.

The US envoy described the first round as "very positive."

"We welcome the talks between the United States and Russia on arms control and we agree that as a rising global power, it is high time for China to take part in global arms control," Stoltenberg said.

Billingslea said on Tuesday that the new round of the strategic stability talks with Russia could be held in late July or early August.