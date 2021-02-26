UrduPoint.com
Navalny: From Poisoning To Prison Colony

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 10:50 PM

Navalny: From poisoning to prison colony

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has been sent to a Russian penal colony six months after being poisoned in a nerve agent attack he blames on President Vladimir Putin

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has been sent to a Russian penal colony six months after being poisoned in a nerve agent attack he blames on President Vladimir Putin.

Here is a timeline: - Sent in coma to Berlin - The 44-year-old anti-corruption campaigner is hospitalised on August 20, 2020 in Omsk, Siberia, after losing consciousness on a flight.

Put into a medically induced coma, he is transferred two days later to a hospital in Berlin at his family's request.

- Novichok - Berlin says on September 2 that tests carried out by a German army laboratory yielded "unequivocal evidence" that he was poisoned with Novichok, a Soviet-era chemical weapon.

The European Union and NATO demand an investigation.

- Kremlin denial - Two days later the Kremlin rejects claims that it was behind the poisoning.

On September 7 Navalny emerges from the coma.

- Labs confirm poisoning - Laboratories in France and Sweden confirm Germany's findings that Novichok was used.

Putin condemns "unsubstantiated" accusations.

- Putin accused - Navalny accuses Putin of being behind his poisoning after he is discharged from hospital on September 22.

Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov calls his claims "groundless and unacceptable".

- Spooks stung - Navalny releases a recording in October of him tricking a Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) agent into confessing that he tried to kill him.

The FSB describes the phone call as a "provocation".

- Defiant return - Navalny says he plans to return home despite a threat of jail.

He is arrested and detained on January 17 shortly after landing in Moscow.

But Navalny urges Russians to "take to the streets".

- 'Putin's palace' - As he is carted away, Navalny releases a video of his investigation into a lavish Black Sea property he claims is owned by Putin.

It goes viral as Putin denies it is his.

The authorities round up Navalny's allies.

- Protests and prison - In late January tens of thousands of demonstrators demand Navalny's release.

Police detain thousands.

On February 2 Navalny is handed a near three-year prison term.

The West calls for his immediate release.

He urges his supporters to liberate Russia from a "handful of thieves".

- Diplomatic crisis - As EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell visits Moscow on February 5, the Kremlin expels German, Swedish and Polish diplomats for supporting Navalny.

The three countries expel Russian diplomats in return.

- Rights court weighs in - The European Court of Human Rights orders Russia to release Navalny "with immediate effect" on February 17. Russia accuses the court of "interference".

- Appeal denied - Three days later a Moscow court dismisses Navalny's appeal, slightly reducing the sentence to two-and-a-half years.

Separately he is convicted of defamation and fined 850,000 rubles (around 9,500 Euros).

The EU imposes sanctions on February 22 on four senior Russian officials.

- Penal colony -The head of Russia's prison service says Friday that Navalny has been transferred to a penal colony to serve his sentence but does not say where.

Related Topics

Attack NATO Army Moscow Russia Jail France German European Union Germany Berlin Vladimir Putin Omsk Sweden January February August September October 2020 Family From Weapon Court

