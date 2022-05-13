Neo-Nazis Conduct Punitive Raids in Kharkiv Region - Russian Defense Ministry

Neo-Nazis, together with Ukrainian security officials, are conducting punitive raids in the Kharkiv region, looking for pro-Russian citizens, arresting them and taking them away in an unknown direction, the head of the Russian National Defense Control Center, Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev, said on Tuesday

"In the Kharkiv region, neo-Nazis, together with members of the Security Service of Ukraine, are conducting punitive raids in order to check local residents for signs of pro-Russian views, as well as the facts of transferring any information to Russian military personnel and representatives of the people's militia of the Republics of Donbas," Mizintsev said.

He specified that all the suspects had been arrested under the article "collaborationism" of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and taken away in an unknown direction.

Mizintsev called such actions of the Kiev authorities criminal and added that they were aimed at intimidating the citizens of Ukraine in an attempt to hide the current catastrophic situation in the country. This situation, according to Mizintsev, is caused by the destructive policy of official Kiev, and the criminal actions of the Kiev authorities testify to complete indifference to the fate of millions of Ukrainians.