Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 03:27 PM

Netanyahu Holding Talks With Ukrainian President in Kiev Ahead of September Vote

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is holding on Monday a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who came to Kiev less than a month ahead of Israel's snap legislative elections

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is holding on Monday a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who came to Kiev less than a month ahead of Israel's snap legislative elections.

Netanyahu arrived in Kiev on Sunday for a three-day visit.

The greeting ceremony broadcast by Ukrainian television channels took place near the Mariyinsky Palace. The two leaders were also greeted by a guard of honor, who marched through the parade ground in front of the palace.

Netanyahu's trip, in which he is reportedly seeking the support of a large community of immigrants from the former Soviet Union, is taking place less than a month before Israel's September 17 elections.

