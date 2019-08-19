Netanyahu Holding Talks With Ukrainian President in Kiev Ahead of September Vote

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is holding on Monday a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who came to Kiev less than a month ahead of Israel's snap legislative elections

Netanyahu arrived in Kiev on Sunday for a three-day visit.

The greeting ceremony broadcast by Ukrainian television channels took place near the Mariyinsky Palace. The two leaders were also greeted by a guard of honor, who marched through the parade ground in front of the palace.

Netanyahu's trip, in which he is reportedly seeking the support of a large community of immigrants from the former Soviet Union, is taking place less than a month before Israel's September 17 elections.