Netherlands Rules Journalists Exempt From Coronavirus Travel Restrictions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) The Dutch government has exempted journalists from coronavirus travel restrictions and certain quarantine rules to carry out news-gathering functions.

According to a set of terms negotiated with the Dutch press union, the NUJ, journalists willing to enter the Netherlands must demonstrate their travel is related to the performance of their work. They must also have a press card from the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ), a list of terms on the government website read.

"It is vital that journalists are able to work as freely as possible and have the maximum possible freedom of movement.

This excellent work by the NVJ [NUJ] ensures that journalists travelling to the Netherlands will not face unwarranted restrictions and thereby guarantees greater media freedom," IFJ General Secretary, Anthony Bellanger, said in a statement.

The entrants will still be required to acquire necessary paperwork to be on Dutch territory and follow the nationwide 10-day quarantine rule, except where it is established that the reporting work is time-sensitive.

With the update to the rule, journalists now join elite athletes, cultural professionals and investors as subject to travel exemptions for the Netherlands.