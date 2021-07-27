The Netherlands will follow Russia's complaint to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), in which Moscow blames Ukraine for the crash of MH17 flight in 2014, although it is not a party to it, Dutch Foreign Ministry spokesman Bo de Koning told RIA Novosti

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) The Netherlands will follow Russia's complaint to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), in which Moscow blames Ukraine for the crash of MH17 flight in 2014, although it is not a party to it, Dutch Foreign Ministry spokesman Bo de Koning told RIA Novosti.

On July 22, Russia filed the country's first interstate complaint against Ukraine with the ECHR. In particular, in this complaint, Russia accuses Kiev of the crash of MH17 flight due to failure of the Ukrainian authorities to close the airspace, the Russian Prosecutor General's Office said.

"We have learned from media reports that Russia has filed a state complaint against Ukraine, in which Russia holds Ukraine responsible for the downing of flight MH17. The Netherlands is not a party to this, this is something between Russia and Ukraine," the spokesman said.

De Koning noted that any country could submit a complaint to the ECHR.

"We don't know the exact content of the complaint, but will follow this matter," he stressed.