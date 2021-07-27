UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Netherlands To Follow Russia's Complaint In ECHR Blaming Kiev For MH17 Crash - Official

Umer Jamshaid 18 seconds ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 08:06 PM

Netherlands to Follow Russia's Complaint in ECHR Blaming Kiev for MH17 Crash - Official

The Netherlands will follow Russia's complaint to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), in which Moscow blames Ukraine for the crash of MH17 flight in 2014, although it is not a party to it, Dutch Foreign Ministry spokesman Bo de Koning told RIA Novosti

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) The Netherlands will follow Russia's complaint to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), in which Moscow blames Ukraine for the crash of MH17 flight in 2014, although it is not a party to it, Dutch Foreign Ministry spokesman Bo de Koning told RIA Novosti.

On July 22, Russia filed the country's first interstate complaint against Ukraine with the ECHR. In particular, in this complaint, Russia accuses Kiev of the crash of MH17 flight due to failure of the Ukrainian authorities to close the airspace, the Russian Prosecutor General's Office said.

"We have learned from media reports that Russia has filed a state complaint against Ukraine, in which Russia holds Ukraine responsible for the downing of flight MH17. The Netherlands is not a party to this, this is something between Russia and Ukraine," the spokesman said.

De Koning noted that any country could submit a complaint to the ECHR.

"We don't know the exact content of the complaint, but will follow this matter," he stressed.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Bo Kiev Netherlands July Media From Court

Recent Stories

Emirati-Sudanese Security Committee holds first me ..

22 minutes ago

Russia Invites Western Companies to Take Part in V ..

15 seconds ago

KP Standing Committee on Higher Education discuss ..

17 seconds ago

US, Russia Must Solve Significant Problems or Risk ..

20 seconds ago

BISE Larkana caught 132 students red-handed using ..

25 seconds ago

Sindh Education dept orders WFH, 50% staff due to ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.