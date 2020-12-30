UrduPoint.com
Netherlands To Support Croatia In Earthquake Relief Efforts - Dutch Foreign Minister

Wed 30th December 2020 | 08:54 PM

Netherlands to Support Croatia in Earthquake Relief Efforts - Dutch Foreign Minister

The Netherlands has expressed readiness to support Croatia in eliminating the consequences of the earthquake, after deadly 6.3 magnitude earthquake hit the country, killing people and doing extensive damage to properties, Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) The Netherlands has expressed readiness to support Croatia in eliminating the consequences of the earthquake, after deadly 6.3 magnitude earthquake hit the country, killing people and doing extensive damage to properties, Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok said on Wednesday.

"Heavy earthquakes have struck Croatia.

I told my [Croatian] counterpart [Gordan Grlic Radman] that our thoughts are with Croatia, the victims and their families. The Netherlands stands ready to support Croatia in handling the aftermath of this terrible disaster," Blok said on Twitter.

On Tuesday, a powerful 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck Croatia resulting in widespread damage in the towns of Petrinja and Sisak. Seven people died and another 30 were injured. Repeated tremors with the magnitude up to 4.6 occurred on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Croatia declared national day of mourning for earthquake victims on Saturday.

