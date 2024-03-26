Nets Out-muscle Raptors To Snap Six-game Losing Streak
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 26, 2024
TORONTO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) The Brooklyn Nets notched a 96-88 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Monday night to end their run of six straight losses.
The Nets outrebounded the Raptors 50-30, with big man Nic Claxton pulling down nearly a third of the team's rebounds with 16, including five offensive rebounds. Claxton and his teammates tallied 16 offensive boards, compared to eight of the Raptors.
"We just outrebounded them, we beat them by 20 on the boards," said Nets interim head coach Kevin Ollie after the game. "We just did a good job playing with one another, getting stops.
Our defense was phenomenal tonight."
Ollie's squad held Toronto to a season-low 88 points, going 5-for-27 (18.5 percent) from behind the 3-point line. The Raptors have lost 11 straight games and dropped 13 of their last 14 games since Feb. 28.
Brooklyn got standout offensive performances from Dennis Schroder and Trendon Watford, who poured in 19 points apiece.
Schroder, who was traded from the Raptors six weeks ago, returned to Toronto for the second time, also finishing with seven assists and five rebounds.
