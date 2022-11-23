New $400Mln US Drawdown for Ukraine Includes Munitions, Air Defense Equipment - Blinken

The new $400 million defense drawdown for Ukraine authorized by US President Joe Biden includes additional munitions and air defense equipment, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) The new $400 million defense drawdown for Ukraine authorized by US President Joe Biden includes additional munitions and air defense equipment, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

"This $400 million drawdown includes additional arms, munitions, and air defense equipment from US Department of Defense inventories," Blinken said in a statement.

The drawdown is the twenty-sixth authorized for Ukraine since August 2021, bringing US military aid to Ukraine to approximately $19.7 billion since the start of the Biden administration, the statement said.

The US will continue to support Ukraine for as long as it takes, so that Kiev can be in the "strongest possible position" at the negotiating table when the time comes, the statement added.