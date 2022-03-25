New exhibition of Indigenous art opens in the National Gallery of Australia

An exhibition bringing together works of Indigenous artists kicks off at the National Gallery of Australia on Saturday

CANBERRA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) --:An exhibition bringing together works of Indigenous artists kicks off at the National Gallery of Australia on Saturday.

Titled "The fourth National Indigenous Art Triennial: Ceremony", it showcases 18 new bodies of work by 38 First Nations artists from across the country, and will run until July 31.

Exhibits across the National Gallery site include works in the Sculpture Garden, Fern Garden and on Lake Burley Griffin. It collected a variety of art forms including sculpture, painting, ceramics, moving image, photography, etc.

"In each ceremonial action, artists make an individual mark in our history. Ceremony is the nexus of Country, culture and community, and the fourth National Indigenous Art Triennial is another stitch in a timeless heritage," says Hetti Perkins, an Arrernte and Kalkadoon woman who is curator of the exhibition.

Local Ngambri-Ngunnawal Elder Matilda House and her son Paul Girrawah House have created Mulanggari yur-wang (alive and strong), a permanent public art installation of tree scarring in the National Gallery Sculpture Garden.