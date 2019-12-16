New Iranian Ambassador to Depart for Russia in Several Days - Tehran

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2019) The new ambassador of Iran in Russia, Kazem Jalali, will head to Moscow in several days, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said on Monday.

"Our new ambassador, Kazem Jalali, will soon ” in several days ” depart to his service station," Mousavi said at a press briefing.

On Sunday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani held a meeting with the new ambassador to brief him before the departure to Russia about the "good bilateral and multilateral relations" between the two nations and wish him luck in the new professional capacity. Rouhani also stressed the importance of implementing the country's agreements with Moscow and making all opportunities in Iran available to the fullest to Russian investors and state actors.