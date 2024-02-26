New Museum Building Opens At China's Shang Dynasty Capital Archaeological Site
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 26, 2024 | 12:30 PM
ZHENGZHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) A new building of the Yinxu Museum in Anyang County, central China's Henan Province, officially opened to the public on Monday.
Located near the archaeological site of the Yin Ruins, which is the location of the last capital of the Shang Dynasty (1600 B.C.-1046 B.C.), the expanded Yinxu Museum is the first national major archaeological museum to comprehensively present the Shang civilization.
The new building boasts an exhibition area of 22,000 square meters, where nearly 4,000 items or sets of cultural relics, including bronzeware, pottery, jade objects, and oracle bones, are on display.
About three-fourth of these relics are being exhibited for the first time to the public, along with multiple new achievements reached in relevant archaeological endeavors.
Visitors to the museum can purchase tickets through the Yinxu Museum official website as well as the museum and the Yinxu scenic area's WeChat public accounts.
Recent Stories
Maryam Nawaz reaches Punjab Assembly
Punjab, Sindh Assemblies elect new Chief Ministers today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2024
PSL 9: Qalandars opt to bowl first against Zalmis
PSL 9: Sultans beat Gladiators by 13 runs
PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024
PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA president
PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punjab Assembly Speaker
PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets
More Stories From World
-
Japan to mandate companies to set paternity leave targets9 minutes ago
-
Once a 'nobody', Jokowi's son set to become Indonesia's VP9 minutes ago
-
Tokyo shares extend record gains9 minutes ago
-
China discovers world’s largest metamorphic rock oilfield in Bohai Sea9 minutes ago
-
China Focus: Chinese observatory's new discovery, a step closer to solving cosmic ray enigma19 minutes ago
-
Inflammatory protein potential key to treating severe asthma: study19 minutes ago
-
CMG Lantern Festival gala gains 353 million views19 minutes ago
-
Tourist arrivals to Sri Lanka may surpass 2.5 mln this year: FM19 minutes ago
-
Vietnam's seafood exports surge by 64 pct in January19 minutes ago
-
Indigenous musician goes -- reluctantly -- for Oscars glory39 minutes ago
-
Paris holds its breath for Olympic swimming events in murky Seine39 minutes ago
-
'Holdovers' star downplays Oscar hype after latest win at Spirit Awards1 hour ago