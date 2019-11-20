UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Prime Minister Of Moldova To Discuss Trade, Economy During Russia Visit On Wednesday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 10:20 AM

New Prime Minister of Moldova to Discuss Trade, Economy During Russia Visit on Wednesday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) New Prime Minister of Moldova Ion Chicu begins his working visit to Moscow on Wednesday.

During his visit, Chicu is expected to hold a meeting with the head of the Russian government, Dmitry Medvedev.

The two prime ministers will discuss trade and economy, including Moldova's exports to Russia and the deliveries of Russian gas to the country.

This will be the first official visit of a Moldovan prime minister to Russia since September 2012.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exports Moscow Russia Visit Moldova September Gas Government

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 20 November 2019

8 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

58 minutes ago

UAE Armed Forces to buy two GlobalEye aircraft, th ..

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives condolences of world le ..

9 hours ago

Second Knowledge Summit Foresight Rport and 2019 G ..

9 hours ago

UAE Consul-General plants Ghaf tree in Barcelona t ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.