New Prime Minister of Moldova to Discuss Trade, Economy During Russia Visit on Wednesday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) New Prime Minister of Moldova Ion Chicu begins his working visit to Moscow on Wednesday.

During his visit, Chicu is expected to hold a meeting with the head of the Russian government, Dmitry Medvedev.

The two prime ministers will discuss trade and economy, including Moldova's exports to Russia and the deliveries of Russian gas to the country.

This will be the first official visit of a Moldovan prime minister to Russia since September 2012.