New Ukraine Military Aid Includes 4 HIMARS Units, Brings Total to 12 - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) The new $400 million military assistance package for Ukraine includes four High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), bringing the total number of units provided to Kiev to 12, a senior US defense official said on Friday.

"The White House will be announcing the President has decided to provide under the another round of presidential drawdown authority the following capabilities: four High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, HIMARS, and additional ammunition for those HIMARS," the official said during a conference call.

The United States provided Ukraine with eight HIMARS units to date, the official said. The new assistance package will also include 1,000 rounds of 155 millimeter artillery ammunition with greater precision, three tactical vehicles to recover equipment, counter battery systems, spare parts and other equipment, the official added.