New US Funds To Enhance Ukraine's Navy, Land Forces - Pentagon

Tue 18th June 2019 | 08:41 PM

The additional $250 million in funds that the United States has allocated to Ukraine will help the country obtain more armaments and boost its naval and land capabilities, the Department of Defense said in a statement on Tuesday

"The new funds will provide equipment to support ongoing training programs and operational needs, including capabilities to enhance: maritime situational awareness and operations as part of ongoing US efforts to increase support for Ukraine's Navy and Naval Infantry," the statement said.

The Pentagon also said the new funds would be used to enhance the defensive capacity and survivability of Ukraine's Land and Special Operations Forces through the provision of sniper rifles, rocket-propelled grenade launchers, and counter-artillery radars; command and control; electronic warfare detection and secure communications; military mobility; night vision; and military medical treatment.

The enhanced support for Ukraine's naval forces comes after the United States pledged to work with its European allies to confront what it called "Russian aggression" in the Black Sea region. In November 2018, three Ukrainian warships illegally crossed the Russian maritime border as they sailed toward the Kerch Strait, which connects the Black Sea to the Sea of Azov. Russia seized the Ukrainian vessels and detained crew members after they failed to respond to a demand to stop and opened a criminal case.

