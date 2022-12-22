New US Sanctions Will Target 10 Russian Naval Entities - State Dept.

The United States has imposed sanctions on ten Russian naval entities participating in the country's defence and economic marine sectors, the US Department of State said in a statement on Thursday.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) The United States has imposed sanctions on ten Russian naval entities participating in the country's defence and economic marine sectors, the US Department of State said in a statement on Thursday.

"The Department of State is designating ten Russian naval entities. This action imposes severe costs on Russia's defense establishment in response to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's unprovoked war of choice in Ukraine," the statement said.

The State Department has consequently imposed sanctions on six entities from Russia's defense marine sector, the statement said.

The companies include the battery manufacturer Rigel, Central Institute for Scientific Research Elektropribor, Avrora Scientific and Production Association, Morinformsystem Agat, Central Research Institute of Structural Materials Prometey and the Central Research Institute of Marine Engineering, the statement said.

Four other entities have been sanctioned for operating in Russia's marine economic sector, the statement also said.

Those are the P.P. Shirshov Institute of Oceanology of the Russian academy of Sciences, Technopole, Obukhovskoye, and the Marine Bridge and Navigation Systems LTD, the statement added.