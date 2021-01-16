UrduPoint.com
New York Attorney General Says Will Not Let NRA Use Bankruptcy To Evade Oversight

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 03:30 AM

New York Attorney General Says Will Not Let NRA Use Bankruptcy to Evade Oversight

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2021) New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement that her office will not allow the National Rifle Association (NRA) to use bankruptcy to evade oversight.

Last year, James filed a lawsuit to dissolve the NRA over alleged corruption in the organization.

"The NRA's claimed financial status has finally met its moral status: bankrupt," James said on Friday. "While we review this filing, we will not allow the NRA to use this or any other tactic to evade accountability and my office's oversight."

