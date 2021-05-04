UrduPoint.com
New York City Subway To Run 24 Hours Per Day Beginning May 17 - Cuomo

Umer Jamshaid 35 seconds ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 12:12 AM

New York City Subway to Run 24 Hours Per Day Beginning May 17 - Cuomo

The New York City subway will fully reopen in two weeks and run 24 hours a day to facilitate the major reopening scheduled for bars, restaurants, theaters and other businesses and public events in the city as well as in New York State, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2021) The New York City subway will fully reopen in two weeks and run 24 hours a day to facilitate the major reopening scheduled for bars, restaurants, theaters and other businesses and public events in the city as well as in New York State, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday.

"The MTA will resume their 24-hour service on May 17th to coordinate with the economic and social economic activity," Cuomo told a news conference, referring to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority which administers New York City's subway system.

Cuomo said the existing restrictions on outdoor food and beverage outlets will be lifted on May 17 while those for indoor dining will be lifted May 31st.

Beginning on May 19, most capacity restrictions will end across the tri-state area encompassing the New York, New Jersey and Connecticut for various establishments, Cuomo said.

"That includes museums, theaters, Broadway plays and retail shops though these places can make their own economic decision as to when they need to reopen," Cuomo said.

However, a six-feet social distancing order will still be enforced by the establishments "because we do err on the side of safety," Cuomo added.

