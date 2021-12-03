New York Confirms 5 Cases of Omicron Variant, Bringing Total to 8 in US - Governor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2021) New York Governor Kathy Hochul said on Thursday that five more cases of the coronavirus Omicron variant transmission have been reported in the state, bringing the total number of cases in the United States to eight.

"New York State has confirmed five cases of the Omicron variant. Let me be clear: This is not a cause for alarm. We knew this variant was coming and we have the tools to stop the spread. Get your vaccine. Get your booster. Wear your mask," Hochul said via Twitter.

Omicron cases have also been confirmed in California, Minnesota and Colorado since public health officials in the United States began testing for the new variant, which originated in southern Africa.

South African health officials have said the cases there were all among fully vaccinated people but the symptoms were mild. The officials said they were surprised by the reaction in the United States and other primarily Western countries to the Omicron variant and characterized it as a "storm in a tea cup."