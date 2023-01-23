UrduPoint.com

New York Orders Crypto Funds To Separate Customer Assets From Their Own - State Regulators

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 23, 2023 | 10:07 PM

New York Orders Crypto Funds to Separate Customer Assets From Their Own - State Regulators

Financial regulators in New York state have told crypto funds to separate customers' assets from their own to prevent the kind of commingling that allegedly led to the collapse of virtual currency exchange operator FTX, a statement said Monday

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2023) Financial regulators in New York state have told crypto funds to separate customers' assets from their own to prevent the kind of commingling that allegedly led to the collapse of virtual currency exchange operator FTX, a statement said Monday.

The New York State Department of Financial Services said cryptocurrency operators should always protect customer assets, maintain comprehensive books and records and properly disclose material terms and conditions associated with their products and services, including custody services, without making false, misleading or deceptive representations or omissions.

"To custody customer virtual currency properly and maintain appropriate books and records, a VCE Custodian (a Virtual Currency Entity that acts as a Custodian) is expected to separately account for and segregate customer virtual currency from the corporate assets of the VCE Custodian and its affiliated entities, both on-chain and on the VCE Custodian's internal ledger accounts," the department added in the statement.

US financial authorities, including the Securities and Exchange Commission that regulates the country's stock exchange, have come down hard on the crypto industry after the FTX collapse in November. Prosecutors in Manhattan have since charged the exchange's founder Sam Bankman-Fried of stealing billions of Dollars in customer funds to plug losses at his hedge fund, Alameda Research, which acted as a backstop financier for the crypto exchange. Bankman-Fried has denied any criminal wrongdoing.

The FTX saga foresaw the meltdown of the crypto market, wiping out a collective $1.3 trillion from digital tokens, including the famous Bitcoin. The FTX collapse has also led to bankruptcy filings by other branded Names in crypto such as the Celsius Network and the lending unit of Genesis Global Capital.

Financial regulators, including those in New York state, have issued multiple guidance to crypto investors and operators in recent months to prevent more debacles within the industry.

Related Topics

Stock Exchange Exchange Bitcoin Manhattan New York Currency Exchange Cryptocurrency November Criminals Market From Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Most Americans Prefer US Gov't Shutdown Than Have ..

Most Americans Prefer US Gov't Shutdown Than Have Congress Approve More Spending ..

41 seconds ago
 Lampard sacked as Everton boss: reports

Lampard sacked as Everton boss: reports

15 minutes ago
 Power supply suspended in HESCO region due to trip ..

Power supply suspended in HESCO region due to tripping in 500 KV circuit

15 minutes ago
 Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrives in ..

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrives in Tashkent for 26th ECO Council ..

15 minutes ago
 Dubai&#039;s private health facilities hit record ..

Dubai&#039;s private health facilities hit record 4,482 in 2022

23 minutes ago
 Sweden Should Not Count on Turkey's Support for Jo ..

Sweden Should Not Count on Turkey's Support for Joining NATO - Erdogan

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.