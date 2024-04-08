New Zealand Research Finds Trust In News Rapidly Declines
Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2024 | 12:30 PM
WELLINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) While interest in news in New Zealand is high, trust in news continues rapidly to decline, and news avoidance is increasing, an annual report has found.
The national online survey of over 1,000 New Zealanders published on Monday showed that trust in news in general fell significantly from 42 percent in 2023 to 33 percent in 2024, and the proportion of those who actively avoid the news grew from 69 percent to 75 percent.
The report found that while there was a slight increase in the proportion of people paying for their news, all major New Zealand news brands have suffered a decline in trust over the past year.
The results, from the fifth edition of the annual Trust in News in New Zealand report by the Auckland University of Technology, showed both conventional and social media are key sources of news for New Zealanders.
New Zealand's national tv broadcaster TVNZ has remained the biggest source of news for New Zealanders, but Facebook has become the second most important source of news, despite a drop in its trustworthiness, according to the report.
Recent Stories
Always Up-to-Date: Enjoy the Latest Android Updates on Your Infinix NOTE 40 Seri ..
PSX witnesses rise as KSE-100 benchmark surges by 0.9 per cent
Pakistan’s likely squad for upcoming T20I series against New Zealand
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reaffirm common resolve to further strengthen ties
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 April 2024
Babar Azam reflects on pre-season camp in Kakul
Health activists express concerns over attempts to derail tobacco control
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2024
Over 20 million pilgrims visit Prophet's Mosque in holy month of Ramadan
Authorities asked to de-seal Walton Tobacco company for employment of 400 worker ..
More Stories From World
-
Myanmar imports over 1 mln tons of fertilizers in 2023-24 FY6 minutes ago
-
ChiNext Index lower at midday Monday6 minutes ago
-
S. Korea's jobless claims fall 9.1 pct in March6 minutes ago
-
5.1-magnitude quake hits Kermadec Islands, New Zealand7 minutes ago
-
Galaxies exhibit increasing level of chaos as they age: study7 minutes ago
-
Japan books 17.4 bln USD current account surplus in February7 minutes ago
-
S. Korea says second spy satellite placed in orbit27 minutes ago
-
Russian strikes on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region kill three: governor57 minutes ago
-
EU nears final vote on landmark asylum reform1 hour ago
-
More than 90 killed as boat sinks off Mozambique coast1 hour ago
-
First US-Japan-Philippines summit to boost defence ties2 hours ago
-
Four charged over French schoolboy's killing2 hours ago