New Zealand V Australia - 1st T20 International Scores

Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2024 | 03:20 PM

New Zealand v Australia - 1st T20 international scores

Wellington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Brief scores from the first T20 international between New Zealand and Australia in Wellington on Wednesday:

New Zealand 215-3 in 20 overs (Rachin Ravindra 68, Devon Conway 63, Finn Allen 32; Mitchell Marsh 1-21, Mitchell Starc 1-39, Pat Cummins 1-43) v Australia 216-4 off 20 overs (Mitchell Marsh 72 not out, David Warner 32, Tim David 31 not out; Mitchell Santner 2-42, Lockie Ferguson 1-23, Adam Milne 1-53)

result: Australia win by six wickets

Series: Australia lead 1-0

Toss: New Zealand

