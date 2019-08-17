Next Anti-Government March to Take Place in Hong Kong on Wednesday - Organizers

(@FahadShabbir)

The next protest against the controversial extradition bill in Hong Kong is planned for Wednesday, Wong Yik-mo, the vice convener of the Civil Human Rights Front (CHRF), one of the organizers of the protests, told Sputnik

Mass protests erupted in China's semi-autonomous Hong Kong in early June in response to the bill that would allow extraditions to the mainland. Although China announced that it had suspended the legislation, people demand that it be withdrawn completely. With protests in the city escalating, Beijing claims that the Hong Kong issue is the internal affair of China and accuses protesters of a "tendency of resorting to terrorism.

"On the 21st of August, we have planned to have another demonstration. This is a significant, symbolic day for Hong Kong, because on that day, five years ago, mainland China rejected Hong Kong's proposal to have universal suffrage," Wong said.

Despite demanding the withdrawal of the extradition bill, locals also call on the city authorities to implement universal suffrage and retract criminal charges against protesters.