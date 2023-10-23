NFL: Results And Standings
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 23, 2023 | 09:50 AM
Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) results and standings on Sunday in the National Football League:
Cleveland 39 Indianapolis 38
Buffalo 25 New England 29
Washington 7 NY Giants 14
Pittsburgh 24 LA Rams 17
Arizona 10 Seattle 20
LA Chargers 17 Kansas City 31
Miami 17 Philadelphia 31
Played Thursday:
Jacksonville 31 New Orleans 24
Monday's game:
San Francisco at Minnesota
Standings (w l t pct pf pa)
American Football Conference
East
Miami 5 2 0 .714 240 187
Buffalo 4 3 0 .571 198 118
N.Y. Jets 3 3 0 .500 113 119
New England 2 5 0 .286 101 177
North
Baltimore 5 2 0 .714 171 97
Pittsburgh 4 2 0 .667 103 127
Cleveland 4 2 0 .667 134 115
Cincinnati 3 3 0 .500 100 127
South
Jacksonville 5 2 0 .
714 173 146
Houston 3 3 0 .500 135 113
Indianapolis 3 4 0 .429 178 191
Tennessee 2 4 0 .333 104 117
West
Kansas City 6 1 0 .857 178 105
Las Vegas 3 4 0 .429 112 161
L.A. Chargers 2 4 0 .333 144 155
Denver 2 5 0 .286 148 217
National Football Conference
East
Philadelphia 6 1 0 .857 186 141
Dallas 4 2 0 .667 154 100
Washington 3 4 0 .429 140 190
N.Y. Giants 2 5 0 .286 85 174
North
Detroit 5 2 0 .714 174 151
Minnesota 2 4 0 .333 129 135
Green Bay 2 4 0 .333 130 132
Chicago 2 5 0 .286 158 188
South
Atlanta 4 3 0 .571 115 133
Tampa Bay 3 3 0 .500 103 104
New Orleans 3 4 0 .429 133 127
Carolina 0 6 0 .000 112 186
West
San Francisco 5 1 0 .833 184 87
Seattle 4 2 0 .667 144 118
L.A. Rams 3 4 0 .429 155 141
Arizona 1 6 0 .143 127 182