NFL: Results and standings

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) results and standings on Sunday in the National Football League:

Detroit 6 Baltimore 38

Las Vegas 12 Chicago 30

Cleveland 39 Indianapolis 38

Buffalo 25 New England 29

Washington 7 NY Giants 14

Atlanta 16 Tampa Bay 13

Pittsburgh 24 LA Rams 17

Arizona 10 Seattle 20

Green Bay 17 Denver 19

LA Chargers 17 Kansas City 31

Miami 17 Philadelphia 31

Played Thursday:

Jacksonville 31 New Orleans 24

Monday's game:

San Francisco at Minnesota

Standings (w l t pct pf pa)

American Football Conference

East

Miami 5 2 0 .714 240 187

Buffalo 4 3 0 .571 198 118

N.Y. Jets 3 3 0 .500 113 119

New England 2 5 0 .286 101 177

North

Baltimore 5 2 0 .714 171 97

Pittsburgh 4 2 0 .667 103 127

Cleveland 4 2 0 .667 134 115

Cincinnati 3 3 0 .500 100 127

South

Jacksonville 5 2 0 .

714 173 146

Houston 3 3 0 .500 135 113

Indianapolis 3 4 0 .429 178 191

Tennessee 2 4 0 .333 104 117

West

Kansas City 6 1 0 .857 178 105

Las Vegas 3 4 0 .429 112 161

L.A. Chargers 2 4 0 .333 144 155

Denver 2 5 0 .286 148 217

National Football Conference

East

Philadelphia 6 1 0 .857 186 141

Dallas 4 2 0 .667 154 100

Washington 3 4 0 .429 140 190

N.Y. Giants 2 5 0 .286 85 174

North

Detroit 5 2 0 .714 174 151

Minnesota 2 4 0 .333 129 135

Green Bay 2 4 0 .333 130 132

Chicago 2 5 0 .286 158 188

South

Atlanta 4 3 0 .571 115 133

Tampa Bay 3 3 0 .500 103 104

New Orleans 3 4 0 .429 133 127

Carolina 0 6 0 .000 112 186

West

San Francisco 5 1 0 .833 184 87

Seattle 4 2 0 .667 144 118

L.A. Rams 3 4 0 .429 155 141

Arizona 1 6 0 .143 127 182

