MANAGUA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2021) The first batch of Russia's Sputnik Light vaccine against the coronavirus has arrived at the airport of Managua, the capital of Nicaragua, the national Ministry of Health said.

"Today in the morning, we have received a new batch of COVID-19 vaccines," the ministry wrote on its Twitter page on late Friday.

Minister of Health Martha Reyes received the batch of Sputnik Light at the airport. She said that it was important for Nicaragua that the efficacy of Sputnik Light is higher than 75 percent.

Nicaragua was among the first countries to authorize the use of Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V as well as the Sputnik Light booster jab.