Nice Prosecutor Says Shooting Took Place During Operation, Fire Was Opened By Policeman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 19, 2022 | 06:14 PM

The shooting in Nice, which resulted in the death of one person, occurred during a special operation, Xavier Bonhomme, the city's prosecutor, said on Wednesday, adding that the fire was opened by a policeman

"We were conducting an operation in connection with a murder case on December 24 in Las Planas. The purpose of the operation was to detain suspects in this case, but the operation went poorly. A police officer opened fire at one of the people. The injured died," Bonhomme said, as quoted by the Nice-Matin newspaper.

The policeman was taken in custody, the official said, noting that the victim did not carry any weapons.

