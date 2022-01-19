Nice Prosecutor Says Shooting Took Place During Operation, Fire Was Opened by Policeman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) The shooting in Nice, which resulted in the death of one person, occurred during a special operation, Xavier Bonhomme, the city's prosecutor, said on Wednesday, adding that the fire was opened by a policeman.

"We were conducting an operation in connection with a murder case on December 24 in Las Planas. The purpose of the operation was to detain suspects in this case, but the operation went poorly. A police officer opened fire at one of the people. The injured died," Bonhomme said, as quoted by the Nice-Matin newspaper.

The policeman was taken in custody, the official said, noting that the victim did not carry any weapons.