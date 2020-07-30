Night Shootout in Paris' Suburb of Saint-Denis Leaves 1 Person Seriously Injured - Reports

An overnight shooting in Saint-Denis, a poor suburb of Paris, left one person seriously injured and a police officer knocked down by a car, French media reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) An overnight shooting in Saint-Denis, a poor suburb of Paris, left one person seriously injured and a police officer knocked down by a car, French media reported on Thursday.

According to the Actu.fr news website, shots rang out in the Neruda district of the Saint-Denis department.

During police intervention, one of the policemen was knocked down by a car that then fled.

Saint-Denis, where the incident took place, is a commune in the Seine-Saint-Denis department in the northern suburbs of Paris. It is known to be the poorest and one of the most restless areas in France, with high rates of robbery, drug offenses and murder.

Police efficiency in the area has been reported to be very low.