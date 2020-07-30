UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Night Shootout In Paris' Suburb Of Saint-Denis Leaves 1 Person Seriously Injured - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 04:04 PM

Night Shootout in Paris' Suburb of Saint-Denis Leaves 1 Person Seriously Injured - Reports

An overnight shooting in Saint-Denis, a poor suburb of Paris, left one person seriously injured and a police officer knocked down by a car, French media reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) An overnight shooting in Saint-Denis, a poor suburb of Paris, left one person seriously injured and a police officer knocked down by a car, French media reported on Thursday.

According to the Actu.fr news website, shots rang out in the Neruda district of the Saint-Denis department.

During police intervention, one of the policemen was knocked down by a car that then fled.

Saint-Denis, where the incident took place, is a commune in the Seine-Saint-Denis department in the northern suburbs of Paris. It is known to be the poorest and one of the most restless areas in France, with high rates of robbery, drug offenses and murder.

Police efficiency in the area has been reported to be very low.

Related Topics

Injured Murder Police Poor France Car Robbery Paris Media

Recent Stories

ADP warns of dangers posed by fireworks to safety ..

6 minutes ago

Governments must take a balance sheet approach to ..

14 minutes ago

The Shape of Future; Express Yourself With The All ..

17 minutes ago

Kremlin Refutes Claims That Russia Sends People to ..

1 minute ago

Seoul Renews Readiness to Cooperate With Pyongyang ..

1 minute ago

Moscow Yet to Receive Full Information on Russians ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.