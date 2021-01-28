BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) Participants in the riots in Lebanon's Tripoli used combat grenades against policemen, nine law enforcement officials were injured, the Lebanese Interior Ministry said on Twitter.

"The grenades that were thrown at the employees were combat grenades, not noise greandes or Molotov cocktails.

Nine employees were injured, three of them are officers, one is in serious condition," the statement says.

Riots and clashes between demonstrators and police continue in Tripoli for the third day. Citizens who took to the streets are demanding improvement of living conditions and abolition of the curfew imposed due the new coronavirus outbreak. The protesters accuse the authorities of inaction and hunger of low-income families.