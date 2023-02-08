UrduPoint.com

No Grounds For Expanding List Of Ukrainian Products Exported Under Grain Deal - Moscow

Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2023 | 10:10 AM

No Grounds for Expanding List of Ukrainian Products Exported Under Grain Deal - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) There is no reason for expanding the list of Ukrainian products exported as part of the grain deal, Pyotr Ilyichev, the head of the Russian foreign ministry's international organizations department, told Sputnik.

Six months after the signing a package of agreements on agricultural products' exports from Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul on July 22, 2022, only the so-called Black Sea initiative for the export of Ukrainian food is still being implemented, the diplomat said, noting that Russia's stance on the continuation of the grain deal remains the sameall provisions of the package of agreements should be fulfilled.

"There are no grounds for the quantitative and qualitative expansion of Ukrainian products exported (under the deal). Especially taking into account the ongoing blocking by Kiev of the resumption of ammonia pumping through the Togliatti-Odessa pipeline for political reasons, despite the fact that the corresponding clause is written down in both Istanbul documents," Ilyichev said.

Related Topics

Exports Ukraine Russia Same Istanbul Kiev July All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 February 2023

47 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 8th Feb ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 8th February 2023

52 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler honours winners of 15th Sharjah Bien ..

Sharjah Ruler honours winners of 15th Sharjah Biennial

8 hours ago
 Two UAE relief planes arrive in Syria

Two UAE relief planes arrive in Syria

8 hours ago
 Integrate Middle East 2023 launches in Dubai on Ma ..

Integrate Middle East 2023 launches in Dubai on May 16

9 hours ago
 German defence minister in surprise Kyiv visit

German defence minister in surprise Kyiv visit

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.