UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No One Nominated Officially To Head IAEA After Death Of Director General- Russian Official

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 01:19 PM

No One Nominated Officially to Head IAEA After Death of Director General- Russian Official

No one has been officially nominated so far to replace the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Yukiya Amano, after his death, the election procedure is yet to be determined, and an acting head is to be appointed, Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov told Sputnik on Monday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) No one has been officially nominated so far to replace the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Yukiya Amano, after his death, the election procedure is yet to be determined, and an acting head is to be appointed, Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov told Sputnik on Monday.

The IAEA Secretariat said in a statement earlier in the day that Amano had passed away at the age of 72.

"An election will take place. It [the IAEA] has to make decisions about the election procedure and who will be replacing him [Amano] until a new director general is elected," Ulyanov said.

"Some countries will nominate their candidates, and there will be a contest. This is how Amano was elected, and the same procedure will be applied now. No one has been officially nominated yet," Ulyanov added.

Related Topics

Election Russia Vienna Same

Recent Stories

TV mechanic's daughter wins position in exams

1 minute ago

13 quack clinics sealed in Faisalabad

1 minute ago

Why Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 is a good choice for mid ..

16 minutes ago

PTI success in FATA elections reflects people's co ..

1 minute ago

Israel Starts Demolishing Palestinian Houses in Ea ..

5 minutes ago

Mohsin Abbas lied on oath, Fatima Sohail’s siste ..

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.