No One Nominated Officially to Head IAEA After Death of Director General- Russian Official

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) No one has been officially nominated so far to replace the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Yukiya Amano, after his death, the election procedure is yet to be determined, and an acting head is to be appointed, Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov told Sputnik on Monday.

The IAEA Secretariat said in a statement earlier in the day that Amano had passed away at the age of 72.

"An election will take place. It [the IAEA] has to make decisions about the election procedure and who will be replacing him [Amano] until a new director general is elected," Ulyanov said.

"Some countries will nominate their candidates, and there will be a contest. This is how Amano was elected, and the same procedure will be applied now. No one has been officially nominated yet," Ulyanov added.