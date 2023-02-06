No Reason for US-China Relations to Devolve Into Conflict Over Balloon Incident - Kirby

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

There is no reason for escalated tensions due to the transit of a Chinese balloon over the United States to devolve into a conflict between the two countries, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) There is no reason for escalated tensions due to the transit of a Chinese balloon over the United States to devolve into a conflict between the two countries, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said on Monday.

"There is no reason for the tensions in our bilateral relationship to devolve into some kind of conflict, but we will obviously continue to fly, sail and operate within the bounds of international law as we have," Kirby said during a press briefing.

Last week, a high-altitude Chinese balloon, which the US claimed was conducting surveillance, flew over the continental US before a fighter jet shot it down off the coast of South Carolina.

China claimed the airship was engaged in scientific research, but its presence over the US nevertheless sparked a diplomatic row, including the postponement of a trip by Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Beijing.