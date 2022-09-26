North Korea Resumes Trade With China for First Time Since April - Reports

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2022) North Korea resumed trade with China for the first time since April, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported, adding that a freight train from China's city of Shandong left for North Korea's city of Sinuiju on Monday.

According to the news agency, a freight train left Shandong at 22:43 GMT and, having passed the Sino-Korean Friendship Bridge on the Yalu River, went to Sinuiju.

North Korea closed its borders for people and all transport after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. On January 17 and 18, North Korea sent freight trains to China from Sinuiju to Shandong for the first time since the start of the pandemic. According to South Korean media, the trains returned to North Korea with "essential necessities" such as medical supplies. After the spread of the coronavirus in Shandong on April 29, train traffic was again halted.