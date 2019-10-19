North Macedonia Prime Minister Calls For Early Elections After EU Snub
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 06:49 PM
North Macedonia's Prime Minister Zoran Zaev on Saturday called for early elections after the European Union refused to open membership talks for the Balkan state, which had been the key aim of his administration
"This is what I'm proposing: organising quick snap elections where you, citizens, will make a decision for the road we are going to take," he said in a televised address.