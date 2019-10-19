UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

North Macedonia Prime Minister Calls For Early Elections After EU Snub

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 06:49 PM

North Macedonia Prime Minister calls for early elections after EU snub

North Macedonia's Prime Minister Zoran Zaev on Saturday called for early elections after the European Union refused to open membership talks for the Balkan state, which had been the key aim of his administration

Skopje, Republic of North Macedonia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) :North Macedonia's Prime Minister Zoran Zaev on Saturday called for early elections after the European Union refused to open membership talks for the Balkan state, which had been the key aim of his administration.

"This is what I'm proposing: organising quick snap elections where you, citizens, will make a decision for the road we are going to take," he said in a televised address.

Related Topics

Prime Minister European Union Road Macedonia

Recent Stories

Hafeez Sheikh says National economy on right track

3 minutes ago

Govt not summoning military troops to deal with Az ..

16 minutes ago

Syria Airline Launches Direct Damascus-Beirut Flig ..

2 minutes ago

Sharma, Rahane help India hit back after early wob ..

2 minutes ago

England send out World Cup message with big win ov ..

2 minutes ago

AJK President seeks UK's vibrant leadership role ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.