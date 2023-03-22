UrduPoint.com

Norway Warns Officials Against Using TikTok, Telegram

Sumaira FH Published March 22, 2023 | 12:10 AM

Norway Warns Officials Against Using TikTok, Telegram

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) The Norwegian Justice Ministry said Tuesday that government officials should not install TikTok or Telegram applications on their work devices due to security concerns.

"TikTok or Telegram should not be installed on public employees' work devices that are connected to the internal digital infrastructure or services," it said in a statement.

The ministry said there was a "high risk" associated with using the TikTok video sharing app and the Telegram messaging app, although it did not give any details.

Those government employees who want to continue using the apps can do it privately on their own devices that are not connected to the government's digital infrastructure, the ministry said.

The ministry admitted that other apps, such as Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat (all banned in Russia) also collected personal information and could pass it on for commercial gain.

Several US states, the UK, Canada, the European Union's Commission and Parliament have so far banned TikTok on on all devices used by their employees for work.

Related Topics

Russia Parliament Canada Facebook European Union United Kingdom All Government Instagram

Recent Stories

Norway Warns Officials Against Using TikTok, Teleg ..

Norway Warns Officials Against Using TikTok, Telegram

15 minutes ago
 PTI's chief has fascist mentality: Khawaja Asif

PTI's chief has fascist mentality: Khawaja Asif

17 minutes ago
 PM directs NDMA, other institutions to stay alert ..

PM directs NDMA, other institutions to stay alert after earthquake

17 minutes ago
 Existing US Home Sales Reverse 12-Month Slide in F ..

Existing US Home Sales Reverse 12-Month Slide in Feb, Up Most Since July 2020 - ..

17 minutes ago
 Permanent US Army Garrison Deployed in Poland - De ..

Permanent US Army Garrison Deployed in Poland - Defense Minister

17 minutes ago
 Govt. to ensure all facilities for training of pol ..

Govt. to ensure all facilities for training of policemen; Minister for Interior ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.