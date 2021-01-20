(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) Norway's military activity near the Russian border could have negative consequences for the Arctic, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday after talks between Norwegian Foreign Minister Ine Marie Eriksen Soreide and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

At the negotiations, which took place on Tuesday in video format, the foreign ministers noted the need to overcome a slump in trade and economic cooperation, taking into account the interests of businesses in both countries.

"The sides discussed a range of issues related to bilateral relations, the state of which left much to be desired .

.. It was emphasized that Norway's military buildup and the buildup of NATO infrastructure at our borders were fraught with negative consequences for the Arctic. We expressed hope for the restoration of the traditional good-neighborliness between our countries," the ministry said.

The ministers noted positive trends in cooperation in regional formats, such as the Barents Euro-Arctic Council, the Council of the Baltic Sea States and the Northern Dimension.