UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Norway's Military Activity Near Russian Border Endangers Arctic - Moscow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 01:00 AM

Norway's Military Activity Near Russian Border Endangers Arctic - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) Norway's military activity near the Russian border could have negative consequences for the Arctic, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday after talks between Norwegian Foreign Minister Ine Marie Eriksen Soreide and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

At the negotiations, which took place on Tuesday in video format, the foreign ministers noted the need to overcome a slump in trade and economic cooperation, taking into account the interests of businesses in both countries.

"The sides discussed a range of issues related to bilateral relations, the state of which left much to be desired .

.. It was emphasized that Norway's military buildup and the buildup of NATO infrastructure at our borders were fraught with negative consequences for the Arctic. We expressed hope for the restoration of the traditional good-neighborliness between our countries," the ministry said.

The ministers noted positive trends in cooperation in regional formats, such as the Barents Euro-Arctic Council, the Council of the Baltic Sea States and the Northern Dimension.

Related Topics

NATO Russia Norway Border

Recent Stories

Foreign businesses operating in UAE grew to 3209 b ..

1 hour ago

Political Science Professor Charged as Unregistere ..

53 minutes ago

EU aims to vaccinate 70% of adults by June

56 minutes ago

Fawad says Sharifs artfully plundered public money ..

56 minutes ago

NHMP issues instructions for road users

33 minutes ago

Global equities mixed ahead of Biden's inauguratio ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.