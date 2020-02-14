UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Noted Islamic Body Gives Away Meals To Homeless In New York City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 51 seconds ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 03:36 PM

Noted Islamic body gives away meals to homeless in New York City

A prominent Islamic charitable organization distributed hot meals among hundreds of homeless people in New York City on a cold Thursday afternoon

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :A prominent Islamic charitable organization distributed hot meals among hundreds of homeless people in New York City on a cold Thursday afternoon.

Pakistan's Consul General Ayesha Ali and her deputy, Naeem Cheema, joined hands with dozens of volunteers of the Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA), and gave away food packages to the homeless who had lined up on a busy avenue in Manhattan.

An estimated 70,000 people are homeless in this bustling city of over 8.4 million.

Some of them sleep on the streets while others in shelters provided by the city government.

Speaking to reporters, Ayesha Ali lauded the organizers for this noble undertaking in which a large number of Pakistani-Americans, especially young men and women, took part.

"I am very happy to see Pakistani-Americans actively taking part in this effort," she said. "I congratulate you." ICNA's New York's Hunger Prevention Inchage, Anwar Gujjar was also present at the occasion, as was ICNA Relief's spokesman Moviz Siddiqui.

Related Topics

Young Manhattan Circle New York Women Government Million

Recent Stories

Turkish President announces to take trade level  ..

3 minutes ago

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah gives starting signal for ..

7 minutes ago

UAE Ambassador: Bahrain&#039;s National Action Cha ..

22 minutes ago

Fifth round of political consultations between UAE ..

22 minutes ago

PM asks Turkey to invest in Tourism

25 minutes ago

Distt Admin initiates crackdown against tempered g ..

46 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.