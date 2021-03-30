UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine Showing 'Really Excellent Data' In UK Trials - Chief Investigator

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 04:23 PM

Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine Showing 'Really Excellent Data' in UK Trials - Chief Investigator

Prof. Paul Heath, the lead investigator for the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine trial in the United Kingdom, said on Tuesday that he was very keen for the drug developed by the US pharmaceutical company to be approved by the UK medicines regulator because it was showing very high efficacy against the virus, including the UK variant

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) Prof. Paul Heath, the lead investigator for the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine trial in the United Kingdom, said on Tuesday that he was very keen for the drug developed by the US pharmaceutical company to be approved by the UK medicines regulator because it was showing very high efficacy against the virus, including the UK variant.

"The trial has produced the Primary results and this shows very high efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19 around 90 percent effective and that includes against the UK variant," Heath, who is also a specialist in Paediatric Infectious Diseases at St George's University of London, told Sky news broadcaster.

According to the expert, Novavax has proved to be 86 percent effective against the variant first discovered in the English county of Kent last year, and around 95 percent effective against the previous so-called Wuhan strain variant.

"So really excellent data," he stressed, adding that the vaccine is also showing very high levels of safety.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed on Monday that the UK pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline would manufacture the Novavax vaccine in the northeast of England if approved for massive rollout by the UK regulator.

More than 30 million people in the UK have already received their first dose of either the Pfizer/BioNTech or the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccines, and the government expects that, by the end of July, all adults in the country � around 52.7 million people � had been offered a jab.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Company London Wuhan George Lead United Kingdom July All Government GlaxoSmithKline (Pakistan) Limited Million

Recent Stories

27-player women emerging camp to begin on 3 April

8 minutes ago

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

3 minutes ago

Syria 'Expects Nothing' From Ongoing EU-UN Donor C ..

3 minutes ago

Albayrak, RWMC led anti-Covid awareness drive at M ..

3 minutes ago

Dubai Customs organizes lecture titled “Reading ..

23 minutes ago

OIC General Secretariat Condemns Attack on Militar ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.