NPP Construction In Angola On Agenda Of Luanda-Moscow Talks - Ambassador

The issue of construction of a nuclear power plant in Angola is on the agenda of negotiations between Luanda and Moscow, Angola's ambassador to Russia Augusto da Silva Cunha told Sputnik

"The construction of a nuclear power plant is quite expensive.

It is important that the issue is on the agenda of the talks between the two countries," the diplomat said, adding that Angola intends to take advantage of the opportunities that open up from cooperation with Russia in the nuclear energy field.

