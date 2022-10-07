NSA, CISA, FBI Reveal Tools Allegedly Used by China in Cyber Attacks

US federal agencies on Thursday issued a cybersecurity advisory revealing the tools and techniques which alleged Chinese state-sponsored actors use to target critical US infrastructure, including the Defense Industrial Base Sector

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2022) US Federal agencies on Thursday issued a cybersecurity advisory revealing the tools and techniques which alleged Chinese state-sponsored actors use to target critical US infrastructure, including the Defense Industrial Base Sector.

"The actors have targeted government and critical infrastructure networks with an increasing array of new and adaptive techniques some of which pose a significant risk to Information Technology Sector organizations (including telecommunications providers), Defense Industrial Base (DIB) Sector organizations, and other critical infrastructure organizations," the report said.

The advisory was authored by the National Security Agency (NSA), the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), and the FBI.

Dubbed the "Top Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVEs) Actively Exploited by People's Republic of China State-Sponsored Cyber Actors," it says that foreign actors continue to exploit US vulnerabilities.

Among other vulnerabilities, they use virtual private networks (VPNs) to obfuscate their activities and target web-facing applications to establish initial access, according to the advisory.

"All of the CVEs featured in the advisory are publicly known. The top recommended mitigation is to patch these and other known exploited vulnerabilities," it added.

Tensions between China and the United States have grown in recent months following a contentious visit to Taiwan by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.