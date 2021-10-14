Nuland Informed AUKUS Threatens to Undermine Security Architecture in Asia-Pacific -Moscow

US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland was informed that the AUKUS alliance treaty threatens to undermine security architecture in Asia-Pacific, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday

ST.PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland was informed that the AUKUS alliance treaty threatens to undermine security architecture in Asia-Pacific, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday.

"In a conversation with Victoria Nuland, it was emphasized that this kind of AUKUS partnership, which is being formed, if not cobbled together by the United States, Britain and Australia, not only threatens to undermine the existing security architecture in the Asia-Pacific region , but, in principle, potentially carries risks for the international non-proliferation regime," Zakharova told a press conference.